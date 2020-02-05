1  of  3
Breaking News
Senate acquits President Trump of abuse of power, obstruction of Congress King William County Schools closed Thursday, Friday due to high number of flu cases 2 hurt in Henrico crash involving ambulance

Juvenile robbery suspect shot by bystander after brandishing toy guns

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in Spotsylvania say a 17-year-old is suspected of stealing was shot Wednesday morning.

According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, a woman on Forbidden Forest Circle saw a man in her car. When she approached the man, he pulled a mask over his face and began to walk away with items he had stolen from her vehicle. She ran after him, with a man and woman rushing in to help.

After confronting the suspect near Harrison Road, deputies say the suspect brandished guns. That’s when the man assisting the woman in chasing down the suspect shot him.

Further investigation revealed the suspect’s guns were toys that were painted black. The man who shot the suspect had a valid concealed weapons permit.

Police charged a 17-year-old of Spotsylvania with brandishing a firearm, wearing a mask in public and petit larceny. After being treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound to his leg, he was transported to the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events