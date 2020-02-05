Juvenile robbery suspect shot by bystander after brandishing toy guns

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in Spotsylvania say a 17-year-old is suspected of stealing was shot Wednesday morning.

According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, a woman on Forbidden Forest Circle saw a man in her car. When she approached the man, he pulled a mask over his face and began to walk away with items he had stolen from her vehicle. She ran after him, with a man and woman rushing in to help.

After confronting the suspect near Harrison Road, deputies say the suspect brandished guns. That’s when the man assisting the woman in chasing down the suspect shot him.

Further investigation revealed the suspect’s guns were toys that were painted black. The man who shot the suspect had a valid concealed weapons permit.

Police charged a 17-year-old of Spotsylvania with brandishing a firearm, wearing a mask in public and petit larceny. After being treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound to his leg, he was transported to the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center.

