Juvenile shot in moving vehicle in Chesterfield, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile was shot in a moving vehicle in Chesterfield Friday evening.

Police say it happened on Hopkins Road near Chippenham Parkway.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of Meadowdale Blvd. following a male juvenile being shot in the leg. Police add he was traveling in a vehicle on Hopkins Road.

From there, the injured teen was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police told 8News that an unknown male suspect fired multiple rounds from a moving vehicle on Hopkins Road near Chippenham Parkway.

The victim’s vehicle was struck during the incident along with several other cars, police said.

Therre were no additional injuries, however.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a green 4-door sedan, which police believe may be a Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251.