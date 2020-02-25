Juvenile shot in Richmond, suffers minor injuries

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile suffered minor injuries after being shot in Richmond Monday evening.
Police were called to the 2100 block of Deforrest St. around 6:45 p.m.
The victim was found on the back porch area suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police added. He was transported for treatment.
Details remain limited. Police did not release any suspect information at this time.
