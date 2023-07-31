COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Vandals damaged multiple vehicles that belong to Colonial Heights Public Schools, including breaking windows and spray painting the cars with vulgar phrases.

The vandalism took place between 5 p.m. on July 24 and 7 a.m. on July 25, according to Colonial Heights Police say.

The department shared pictures of the damage, which shows a broken and shattered window on a white food services vehicle.

A white facilities maintenance truck was also spray painted with green paint, and had inappropriate phrases and images on it.

Vandals smash a car window and spray paint vehicles at Colonial Heights Public Schools

Colonial Heights Police said at least two people are responsible for vandalizing the vehicles and smashing a car window. They have arrested one juvenile suspect already, and now investigators are trying to identify the second vandal.

J.R. Dedanko, a Colonial Heights resident, said he hopes whoever is responsible for this crime gets caught soon.

“For some reason, they want to get out here and vandalize something or take something and it’s not right,” he said. “I guess maybe if by them getting caught it’ll teach them a lesson. If it don’t teach them a lesson, they’re going to wind up in prison.”

Police said the vandalism cost the school system about $4,500 in damages.