HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is currently investigating a shooting between two juveniles near Springfield Road and Broad Street in the northwestern area of the county.

Around 6: 15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, officers were called to the corner of Meadowgreen Road and Meadowgreen Court for a reported shooting.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a juvenile male had shot another juvenile male, according to police. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The juvenile suspect was apprehended at the scene and charges are still pending, according to police.

Police have not released any further details of the incident, there is still some police presence at the scene as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.