KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Eight months after a 5-month-old boy died while in the care of a Kind George daycare, the owner has surrendered the business’ license.

At around 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 21, police and EMS responded to C&A Daycare in Prince George County for a report of an “Infant CPR in progress.” Five-month-old Maxx Wilson was found unresponsive, taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead at 3:20 p.m. that day.

An investigation by the Virginia Department of Social Services revealed that C&A Daycare employees left their son in his crib and did not check on him for over three hours.

It was determined during the investigation that a staff member was seen swaddling Maxx and placing him on his stomach on his crib at 10:49 a.m., with two blankets on top of him at. Video reportedly shows Maxx moving until 12:27 p.m., no one returned to check on him until 2:10 p.m., when a staff member reportedly found him unresponsive.

Months after Maxx’s death, two C&A Daycare employees were charged with felony child neglect.

Five-month old Maxx Wilson died in February after he was left alone in a crib at a King George daycare for over three hours. Credit: Kasey Hamlet





8News spoke with Maxx’s parents, Kasey Hamlet and Trevin Wilson in July 2023, after the investigation was concluded.

“It’s a parent’s worst nightmare,” Hamlet said.

“That day changed our lives forever,” Trevin Wilson added.

According to the Department of Social Services, several reports show children at the daycare were tied to a cot, hit and left unsupervised.

On July 26, 2023, The Virginia Department of Education started the process to revoke C&A Daycare’s license. On Monday, the process stopped after daycare owner Levita Ware signed a surrender license agreement.

According to the department, the facility’s license will be deemed void on Oct. 31, 2023. Operating a daycare without a license is a class one misdemeanor.

8News reached out to C&A Daycare for comment, but did not receive a response. 8News also reached out to King George’s Commonwealth Attorney, who declined to comment on the ongoing criminal investigation.

The Department of Education and the Department of Social Services is currently working to help find other care options for families.