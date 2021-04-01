King George man arrested after having a 17-year-old hide his gun in purse

Linwood Davis, 40, of King George, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, concealment of a firearm by a convicted felon, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and drinking while driving.

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a convicted felon after he had a 17-year old hide his gun in her purse during a traffic stop.

The office said at 10:49 p.m. on March 31, deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Warrenton Road near the I-95 on-ramp. The deputy approached the vehicle and identified the driver as Linwood Davis, 40, of King George, and the passenger as a 17-year-old girl.

While one deputy went back to the cruiser to run Davis’ driver’s license information, another stayed with the suspect’s vehicle. The deputy radioed in that he saw Davis pass a handgun to the girl to conceal. The sheriff’s office said backup quickly responded to the vehicle and detained the occupants without incident.

After the occupants were detained, deputies searched the vehicle. When looking through the purse the teenager had used to hide the handgun, law enforcement also found an open bottle of alcohol. The sheriff’s office said the smell of alcohol coming from Davis indicated the bottle belonged to him.

Deputies also discovered Davis was a convicted felon.

Davis was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, concealment

of a firearm by a convicted felon, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and drinking while

driving. The office said he was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.