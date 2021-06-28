King William man faces multiple child pornography charges following Hanover Sheriff’s Office investigation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 19-year-old King William man is facing multiple child pornography charges, he was taken into custody by Hanover County Sheriff’s Office investigators on June 9.

Morgan Samuel Workman, 19, of King William was arrested after officials executed a search warrant for Workman’s home earlier this month. The Hanover Sheriff’s Office investigators are also part of the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force.

Based on investigation findings, Workman has been charged with possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and five counts of carnal knowledge, a felony.

If anyone has further information about this case, contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Tips can also be made anonymously through the P3 app.