LaGrange Police investigating deadly shooting outside of CVS

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A murder investigation is underway in LaGrange following a deadly shooting late Friday night.

Police say on July 23, 2021 at 11:07 p.m., Breylan Sellers was found laying on the ground at the CVS located at 1597 Hogansville Road. He had been shot several times.

Sellers died of his injuries after he was taken to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center, according to police.

Police say Marquavious Kelley, Greenville, Ga. has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting.

Kelley was charged with the following:

Murder

Aggravated Assault

Armed Robbery

Kelly has been booked into the Troup County Jail.

The LaGrange Police Department is asking that anyone with information to please call the LaGrange Police Department at (706)883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706)812-1000. Any information received can remain anonymous.

Update: According to the LaGrange Police Department, Stanton Harris of Greenville, Georgia has also been arrested in connection to the ongoing murder investigation.

Harris was has been transported to the Troup County Jail.