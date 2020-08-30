Langley airman convicted of sex assault at court martial

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — An airman at Langley Air Force Base has been found guilty in military court of sexually assaulting a colleague.
The Virginian-Pilot reported Saturday that Airman Adam M. Rodela was convicted at a court martial of touching the genitals of a female airman without her consent.
He was sentenced to a year in confinement, a reprimand and a reduction in rank. Military officials released few other details.
Rodela is assigned to Langley’s 1st Operations Support Squadron. He entered the service in 2018.
