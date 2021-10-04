Laptop stolen during Thomas Jefferson High School break-in

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Over a month after someone broke into Thomas Jefferson High School, police are asking for the public’s help tracking down the robber.

The Richmond Police Department said that the robber entered the school using a window on Sept. 1 and stole a laptop that belongs to Richmond Public Schools.

Crime Solvers made the incident its crime of the week, the same day that School Board Member Jonathan Young told 8News that more than 7,000 Chromebooks are already unaccounted for.

Anyone with information about what occurred that night is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.