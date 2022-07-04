RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound at City Dogs on the 1300 block of West Main Street in Richmond.

Police were called to the scene for reports of random gunfire shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

There was a large police presence at City Dogs on the 1300 block of West Main Street in Richmond after the shooting. Several Richmond Police and VCU Police officers were seen in the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804)-780-1000 or Major Crimes

Detective A. Coates at (804)-646-0729.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.