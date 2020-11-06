West Virginia man arrested in roadside murder investigation

WYTHEVILLE, VA — 3:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020: An arrest is made in an investigation into human remains found in Bland County, Virginia. Gilbert Lee Riggs, 58, of Bluefield, WV is facing charges of Second Degree Murder and Hit-and-Run.
Riggs was arrested by West Virginia State Troopers at his home on Thursday, Nov. 5. The body was found at 8:42 a.m. on Thursday. It was located near the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Route 666/Indian Village Trail. That is off the Bastian exit of I-77.
Troopers said it was a woman’s body. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is waiting for positive identification from the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke.
Riggs is being held without bond at the Southern Regional Jail. He is waiting to be extradited to Virginia.
ORIGINAL STORY (AP) – 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020: Virginia State Troopers are looking into the discovery of human remains near Interstate 77 in Bland County. A news release from state police stated officers were notified of the discovery of human remains near the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Route 666/Indian Village Trail off exit 58 on I-77.
The news release said the remains appear to be that of a female and were located at the edge of a gravel lot adjacent to a gas station. The body has been taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and positive identification.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- A South Carolina mother who skipped the trial where she was convicted of homicide by child abuse for throwing two of her newborns away in trash bags moments after they born will spend 40 years in prison.
- Bennett is charged with passport fraud and aggravated identity theft. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 12 years in federal prison.
- One month has passed since Tasha King lost her, Johnathan King, to gun violence.
- The Richmond Police Department found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. Police were called to the 2500 block of Rosetta Street for reports of a person shot.
- Henrico County police responded to a robbery attempt on Tuesday evening in the 1700 block of N. Parham Road. The incident occurred just before 6 p.m.
- A Florida man fatally shot his pregnant wife after he thought he heard an intruder outside his bedroom door, according to WPBF.
- Chesterfield County Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old on Totty Street.
- The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is requesting public assistance in identifying the suspect of a car theft.
- A Henrico man is facing several charges, including receipt of images of child sexual abuse, after a federal grant jury indictment.
- Richmond Police are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect of a home break-in and theft.