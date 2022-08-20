LEESBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Leesburg Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old and her 20-year-old acquaintance who they say assaulted and abducted her.

According to the Leesburg Police Department, officers responded to a residence on Fort Evans Road NE at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 and determined that 20-year-old Joel Hernandez-Melendez assaulted 16-year-old Yelsi Mendez-Chicas and abducted her by force.

Mendez-Chicas is 5’4″ and weighs 120 pounds, has brown eyes and dark hair with light highlights. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants.

Hernandez-Melendez is wanted for felony abduction as well as assault and battery. He is 5’8″ and weighs 150 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blur shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone who has seen either Mendez-Chicas or Hernandez-Melendez or has information related to their whereabouts or this incident is asked to call 911 or the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-8477. All calls made to the Leesburg Crime Line are anonymous.