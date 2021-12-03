Liberty University associate professor charged with sexual battery

by: The Associated Press

(Photo: Amanda Lee/WFXR News)

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Court records and campus officials say a Liberty University associate professor has been charged with sexual battery and abduction involving an alleged incident with a student.

News outlets report that Liberty University police arrested William Atwell on Nov. 20 and charged him with sexual battery and abduction by force or intimidation.

A university spokesperson says the charges involve an incident in September and that it turned the matter over to legal authorities with the student’s consent.

Officials say the university suspended Atwell pending the outcome of the case. He was released Monday on a $3,000 bond and has a Jan. 25 court date. Court records don’t name an attorney for Atwell.

