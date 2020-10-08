Man killed in Petersburg shooting on Thursday evening

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are investigating a fatal shooting at the intersection of Seaboard Street and Church Street. Police say they responded to the area at about 6:15 p.m. for a calls of a person shot.
A tweet from the police department said one male was been shot and suffered life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later passed away. The victim’s name will be available after his next of kin is notified.
If any has any information, please contact the police or leave a tip at http://P3tips.com.
This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.
