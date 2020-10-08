Man killed in Petersburg shooting on Thursday evening

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Petersburg Police Department investigates life-threatening shooting. Oct. 8 2020 (Photo by Quincy Tucker)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are investigating a fatal shooting at the intersection of Seaboard Street and Church Street. Police say they responded to the area at about 6:15 p.m. for a calls of a person shot.

A tweet from the police department said one male was been shot and suffered life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later passed away. The victim’s name will be available after his next of kin is notified.

If any has any information, please contact the police or leave a tip at http://P3tips.com.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.

Petersburg police continue to investigate the shooting. (Photos by Quincy Tucker)

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events