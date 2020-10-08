Man killed in Petersburg shooting on Thursday evening

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are investigating a fatal shooting at the intersection of Seaboard Street and Church Street. Police say they responded to the area at about 6:15 p.m. for a calls of a person shot.

A tweet from the police department said one male was been shot and suffered life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later passed away. The victim’s name will be available after his next of kin is notified.

@PBurgPolice are on location at Seaboard Street and Church Street for a person shot. That person has life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital. If any has any information, please contact the police or leave a tip at https://t.co/zMqXhvJLuV. — Petersburg Police (@PBurgPolice) October 8, 2020

If any has any information, please contact the police or leave a tip at http://P3tips.com.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.



Petersburg police continue to investigate the shooting. (Photos by Quincy Tucker)

LATEST HEADLINES: