Life-threatening shooting on Chamberlayne Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is suffering threatening injuries after being shot at the 3900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. The Richmond Police Department says they responded to calls for a person shot at 11:000 a.m. on Friday.
The victim was found wounded in a parking lot outside of an apartment building. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
Detectives are seeking information about this incident, anyone in the area is asked to call Major Crimes Detective S. Donald at (804) 646-6456 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
An accident occurred very nearby the crime but is unrelated to the shooting.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- Authorities are pointing to a rise in gun violence after three people in Hopewell over a one day span.
- A death investigation is underway in Chesterfield after police say a man was found dead.
- The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 500 block of North 2nd Street.
- NC man sentenced to 2 years in prison for threatening to burn down African American church in Virginia BeachA North Carolina man was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for making a threat to burn down an African American church in Virginia Beach this summer.
- Hopewell Chief of Police, Colonel Kamran Afzal released a statement on Thursday announcing his intolerance for behavior that is harming the Hopewell community. His release comes on the tail of at least three separate shootings on Wednesday.
- The Prince George Police Department arrested a man on Thursday morning for the murder of 20-year-old Corrine Lee Huddleston. Huddleston has been missing since October, police uncovered what they suspect to be her remains on Thursday.
- An unlicensed Portsmouth teenager was arrested overnight after going 100 mph in a stolen vehicle on I-64 in New Kent, police say.
- Hopewell police are investigating after two people in Hopewell were shot in the leg.
- "She was determined to make everybody around her happy." The veteran's family made it clear that they don't want Cunningham to be remembered by what happened to her — instead, they cherish her lasting impact on others.
- A beloved librarian is in “severely critical condition” at a Florida hospital after, deputies say, she was intentionally run over by a group of teenagers in a van.