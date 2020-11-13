Life-threatening shooting on Chamberlayne Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is suffering threatening injuries after being shot at the 3900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. The Richmond Police Department says they responded to calls for a person shot at 11:000 a.m. on Friday.

The victim was found wounded in a parking lot outside of an apartment building. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are seeking information about this incident, anyone in the area is asked to call Major Crimes Detective S. Donald at (804) 646-6456 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

An accident occurred very nearby the crime but is unrelated to the shooting.

