Loaded gun confiscated from J.R. Tucker High School student

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County Public Schools student is facing criminal charges and consequences at school after bringing a loaded gun to J.R. Tucker High School.

According to police and the school district, the student was removed from class and taken into custody. They confiscated a loaded handgun and ammunition from the teen.

Police said that he has been charged with:

Possession of a firearm on school grounds

Concealed weapon

Possession of a firearm by a juvenile

Possession of Marijuana at school

A message sent to J.R. Tucker High School families from principal Art Raymond, states that an individual alerted the school that someone there may have a weapon on them. School administrators, the school SRO and police worked to recover the gun, which the school said was loaded.

Police and school administrators said they determined there was no threat to the school and did not put the building under lockdown.

“The individual who alerted staff today is to be applauded for their action,” Raymond said. “Working together we can ensure that J.R. Tucker remains a safe place for students to learn and grow.”