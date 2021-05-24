Local authorities searching for two most wanted fugitives

From left to right: Deshawn Deon Hunter, Oscar Ortiz (Photo: Crime Stoppers)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — In this week’s ‘Fugitives of the Week,’ local authorities need your help locating two men.

Deshawn Deon Hunter is wanted for grand larceny, breaking and entering and possession of firearm by convicted felon. He is 24 years old and is a 5-foot 10-inch-tall black male who weighs 150 pounds.

Hunter, 24, is a 5-foot 10-inch-tall black male who weighs 150 lbs. (Photo: Crime Solvers)

Another man, Oscar Ortiz is wanted for fail to appear on felony drug charges. Ortiz is a 30-year-old white man.

Ortiz, 30, is a 5 foot 6-inch-tall white male who weighs 150 lbs. (Photo: Crime Stoppers)

If you know where Hunter or Ortiz are, call Crime Solvers (804) 748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app.