Local authorities searching for two most wanted fugitives

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — In this week’s ‘Fugitives of the Week,’ local authorities need your help locating two men.
Deshawn Deon Hunter is wanted for grand larceny, breaking and entering and possession of firearm by convicted felon. He is 24 years old and is a 5-foot 10-inch-tall black male who weighs 150 pounds.
Another man, Oscar Ortiz is wanted for fail to appear on felony drug charges. Ortiz is a 30-year-old white man.
If you know where Hunter or Ortiz are, call Crime Solvers (804) 748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app.