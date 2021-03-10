Local man believed to be on drugs while leading officers on high-speed chase in stolen car, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY,Va. (WRIC) — The man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car on Tuesday night appeared before a judge in Chesterfield County on Wednesday morning. Quentin Woody was denied bond and appointed an attorney in a 11 a.m. court hearing.

8News obtained the criminal complaint that states the 34-year-old may have been under the influence of drugs during the incident. It suspected that the drug he had used was cocaine.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening, Chesterfield officers spotted a dark blue Lexus swerving and speeding on Hull Street Road. According to police, officers activated their lights, near Turner Road, attempting to pull the driver over, but he hit the gas and accelerated at a high-rate of speed.

The criminal complaint states Woody reached speeds of more than 90 mph in designated zones of 45 mph and 25 mph. The high-speed chase came to an end, roughly twenty minutes later in Richmond. Documents state, Woody crashed the stolen SUV into three cars at the intersection of Belvidere and Cary Streets, shutting down the road.

Police say Woody got out of the vehicle and ran down Belvidere Street and was later arrested in front of the VCU School of Engineering building on Main Street. Officers believe the 34-year-old was under the influence of a controlled substance.

According to the complaint, Woody told officers he needed more cocaine, was slurring his words and said his face was burning.

Officers wrote in part:

“Woody was making spontaneous statements and noises to seemingly nobody and stating that he all of a sudden feels very excited. He proceeded to sing and play with his hands and a Styrofoam cup and complaining that it suddenly became hot inside the booking office and that his face was burning. This leads me to believe that Woody is under the influence of a controlled substance.”

Arrest warrants show Woody is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors in connection to this incident. He’s currently facing grand larceny, eluding police, DWI/drugs, and reckless driving. Woody’s next court date is May 3.

Police told 8News that Woody is also currently facing charges in Richmond for attempted breaking and entering, larceny of a dog, felony eluding police and four counts of hit and run. Woody is expected to appear in court on two of those charges in Richmond on Thursday.

Online records show Woody’s criminal history dates back to 2013, showing numerous traffic violations in Henrico and Hanover, and on possession of marijuana charge.