Local serial robber arrested after hitting three businesses

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — A Henrico man is behind bars after allegedly robbing three area businesses in four days.

Lundy Wayne Lynch, 48, faces firearm brandishing charges after authorities said warrants were obtained for robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Henrico and Richmond police.

Lynch is said to have targeted three commercial establishments from Jan. 1 to Jan. 4; caught on camera inside a Family Dollar store on the 3700 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike Monday.



Lynch, seen in these still images from security footage, taken inside a Henrico County Family Dollar

Also on Monday, Lynch apparently hit a Chipotle restaurant in Richmond’s Carytown Neighborhood.

“As quick as we saw him he was gone in 30 seconds,” employee Kevin Morton said.

Morton indicated he was in the restaurant’s office when Lynch arrived around 1:00 p.m.; never expecting someone would come in, demand cash and show a gun.

“He came in, went to the bathroom and when he came out he just came around the corner. He was already ready,” Morton said.

“He pulled his gun out and he was like ‘open the drawer,’ or whatever. The employee just opened the drawer and stepped back. He took the money and he left,” and casually walked around the corner, entered a car and left, he said.

“Some of the employees were a little nervous after that, you know, so everybody will be able to rest easy now.”

Henrico Police said Lynch robbed a store on the 4500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway sometime between Jan. 1 and 4 — it is unknown what specific store was targeted.

Morton said Lynch stole around $500 from the Chipotle cash register.

The Henrico man is due in court Monday after being booked at the Richmond city jail.