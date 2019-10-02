‘Lock it or Lose it’: RPD releases car theft video, urges drivers to take precautions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for a suspect who stole an unlocked car early Tuesday morning in Richmond.

On Oct. 1, at 4:45 a.m., a unknown male suspect got into an unlocked car that was parked in the 5300 block of Forest Hill Avenue. Authorities learned that the key fob was left inside the vehicle, which had a “push to start” button.

The owner was able to get their car back with the help of detectives using GPS tracking. The stolen vehicle was found in the 3600 block of Broad Rock Boulevard.

Richmond police provided photos and footage of the suspect in this case.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call Third Precinct Detective R. Bailey at (804) 646-3912 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

LATEST STORIES: