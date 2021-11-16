Longtime youth services provider convicted of sexually exploiting boys, giving them drugs, drowning their cat

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Spotsylvania man will spend the next 37 years in jail after he used his position as the Director for the Rappahannock Office on Youth to sexually exploit children.

According to the Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire, 41-year-old Benjamin Nagle has been convicted of two counts of forcible sodomy of a child, one count of taking indecent liberties with a child, one count of aggravated sexual battery, seven counts of production of child pornography, and one count of animal cruelty.

In a release from Louisa County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert M. Wood, the child pornography is also referred to as “Child Sexual Abuse Material.”

Nagle was a longtime employee of the Office on Youth. The office was supposed to help kids find a stable home and battle substance abuse but for two children, Nagle used his position to sexually abuse them.

When a character witness tried to argue that Nagle’s service work called for a shorter sentence, McGuire instead argued that, “this is a vile case and saying that Nagle did good needs is like saying Jeffery Dahmer did good deeds by giving people a ride home.”

Investigators found that Nagle provided the kids with money, video games, alcohol and drugs.

There were multiple images of child pornography found on cell phones.

The animal cruelty conviction was made because Nagle took the boys’ cat and drowned it in front of them.

“Nagle violated the trust of the boys, the Office on Youth and this community when he exploited children and should spend decades in prison,” McGuire said.

He will spend 37 years in prison, Wood calls this equivalent to a life sentence.