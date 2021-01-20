Louisa County Sheriff’s Office warns of a new phone scam

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to watch out for phone scammers pretending to be deputies.

The Office said these scammers are contacting potential victims using spoofed phone numbers with a caller ID that shows up as the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller then pretends to be a deputy and uses the name of an actual LCSO deputy or detective. The sammer will tell the victim they either warrant for their arrest on a charge, or they have failed to appear for court and are subject to arrest. The fake deputy will then advise the victim that they can take care of these charges by paying to get a pin.

The scammer will keep the victim on the phone while they get the cash, go to a Wells Fargo Bank and deposit it in an ATM account they provide. If victims don’t comply, the scammer will say “deputies are on the way.”

“These individuals are preying on the fears of others in order to make this scam work,” said Chief Deputy Major Ronnie Roberts. “We are trying to educate the public to make sure that this does not happen again.”

The Office wants to remind citizens that law enforcement agencies and the court system will never call to solicit payment. They advise people to never give personal information over the phone and to hang up if you receive these kinds of calls.