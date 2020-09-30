Louisa County vape shop busted for selling crystal meth, cocaine, LSD & THC oil

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people face multiple counts of distribution of a controlled substance after law enforcement raided a vape shop accused of selling narcotics in Louisa County.

Authorities say the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police Narcotics and Gang Task Force executed a search warrant on Lake Anna Vapes, located at 2332 New Bridge Road in Mineral, on Aug. 10.

The warrant was the result of a drug investigation that began in January. According to authorities, multiple undercover purchases of narcotics, including cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, LSD, and THC oil, were conducted at the vape shop.

Authorities add that employees were observed selling the illegal drugs, leading to charges against both Leonard Wright IV and Johanna Baber.

Their booking photos were not made immediately available by deputies.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540)967-1234, or Louisa County Crime Solvers at (800)346-1466.

LATEST HEADLINES: