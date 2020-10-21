Louisa man gets 10-year sentence for drugs, guns possession

A 30-year-old Louisa County man will spend a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to drugs and weapons charges.

Jose C. Loayza, 30, pled guilty to possession of over 100 grams of Methamphetamine and possession of firearms while in possession of drugs. Loayza was captured on Dec. 11, 2019. He had been the subject of a drug trafficking investigation.

Law enforcement officers found Loayza in possession of nearly 200 grams of Methamphetamine and three handguns. Detectives also found $6,034 in small bills in his pockets.

Following his sentence, Loayza will be extradited from the United States.

