Louisa man sentenced for assaulting sheriff’s deputy

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Louisa man will spend 13 years behind bars for attacking a sheriff’s deputy in 2016. Kelly Clark was sentenced yesterday morning.

The deputy responded to a crash on December 26, 2016 on Louisa Road. He saw Clark in the roadway. When Clark saw the deputy he ran into the woods, according to the ABC affiliate in Charlottesville.

The deputy found Clark in the woods, but Clark tried to steal the deputy’s gun. The deputy says Clark repeatedly threatened to kill him.

The deputy says he feared for his life so he shot Clark in the chest.

Clark was found guilty in April. Yesterday’s sentence matches what the jury recommended.