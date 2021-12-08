Louisa man sentenced to life in prison for raping a young child

Raymond Kilburn, 59, of Mineral, was found guilty of aggravated sexual battery and forcible sodomy of a child under 13 years of age. He has been sentenced to life in prison. (Photo: The Louisa County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office)

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was sentenced to life in prison today for raping a young girl last year, according to the Louisa County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney.

In November 2020, a child under the age of 13 said she had been sexually assaulted by Raymond Kilburn, 59, of Mineral, at a residence in Louisa County.

Detectives with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded and took the young girl to Bon Secours Richmond Health System for a forensic examination. She also underwent a forensic interview at the Louisa Child Protective services.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said DNA taken from Kilburn was consistent with DNA recovered from the “intimate areas” of the child from her examination at Bon Secours.

The case was presented to a Louisa County jury on Oct. 4, 2021. Multiple witnesses took the stand, including the victim, a forensic nurse examiner, a DNA expert from the Virginia Department of Forensic Sciences and representatives from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

During the trial, Kilburn testified and claimed that the DNA evidence recovered from the victim might have been transmitted via a toilet seat in a bathroom used by both the victim and Kilburn, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Kilburn was found guilty of aggravated sexual battery and forcible sodomy of a child under the age of 13-years-old.

“DNA technology is a powerful tool that helps convict the guilty and exonerate the innocent,” said Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Tracci, who prosecuted the case. “I commend Louisa County Detective Charles Gardner, forensic nurse examiners from Bon Secours, Louisa County Child Services, and the Virginia Department of Forensic Sciences for their outstanding work on this case. Today, justice was served.”