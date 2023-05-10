LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man has been arrested for the homicide of another man on Tuesday afternoon after the two were reportedly involved in a custody dispute.

Deputies from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office reported to the 700 block of South Lakeshore Drive at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9 for a report of shots fired. When deputies arrived, they found a man — now identified as 29-year-old Alex Brown of Louisa — with several apparent gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to the Medical Examiner to determine cause and manner of death.

During their investigation, police determined that 36-year-old David Branham of Madison was the person who fired the shots at Brown.

According to witness statements, Branham was recently involved in a custody dispute involving Brown. Witnesses also said that Branham had previously shot into a car while Brown and several other people were inside.

Branham has now been placed under arrest for the murder of Brown and for attempted malicious wounding and is being held without bond at the Central Virginian Regional Jail. Additional charges are pending.

Police determined this shooting was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Detectives are still in the process of investigating, interviewing and collecting evidence to learn more about the the circumstances surrounding this homicide.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office CID Unit at 540-967-1234.