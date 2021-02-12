Louisa police looking into shooting that injured juvenile

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Louisa County are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured.

The shooting took place February 11 on Kents Mill Road. Officers believe the young male was shot by a family member. That family member was taken into custody.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office says the incident was isolated, and there is no threat to the public.

If anyone has additional information regarding this incident, contact the Louisa Sheriff’s Office at (540) 967-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 346-1466.