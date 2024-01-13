MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Madison County man is facing life in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a man that was captured by dashcam footage in Louisa County.

According to the office of the Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney, 36-year-old David A. Branham of Madison County was found guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm while committing a felony in connection to the fatal shooting of Alex Brown on May 9, 2023.

During the spring of 2023, Brown was contacted by his ex-wife, who lived with Branham at the time, to tell him that she was moving out of Branham’s house and asked to take full custody of their children. This led to a custody hearing in Madison County on May 9.

At around 6:30 that morning, Branham sent threatening text messages to Brown, telling him to be careful driving to court. At the courthouse, Branham was confronted about the threatening messages and left before the custody hearing began.

After leaving the courthouse, Branham went to his home and got a shotgun and a box of shells before driving to a gated community in Louisa County, where Brown’s mother lived. At around 3:10 p.m. on May 9, Branham was able to get into the gated community after following closely behind a driver with a pass.

Brown got to the neighborhood minutes later and arrived at his mother’s house, where Branham was waiting. When he saw Brown, Branham got out of his truck and started shooting, striking Brown at least once.

The car Brown was in drove to the end of his mother’s driveway. He then got out and ran inside while bleeding. Branham followed Brown inside and shot at him again. Brown was able to get out of the house and he ran down the street with Branham continuing to follow and shoot at him.

Brown began beating on a neighbor’s door while screaming for help. A utility worker who also works as a volunteer firefighter heard the gunshots and drove towards them. The utility worker heard Brown scream for help before Branham fired the final shots at him while shouting profanities.

“This was a tragedy that will scar many for the rest of their life. From the three children who will grow up without their father, to Alex’s mother, girlfriend, and stepfather who witnessed the murder, and the numerous neighbors, litigants, and workers who witnessed this heinous crime and will carry this trauma because of the Defendant’s callous actions. However, we are thankful that technology played a major hand in resolving this case. Everything the witnesses told the Commonwealth was corroborated by video or forensic evidence.”

Branham is facing life, plus three years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 13, 2024.