CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were injured, including two children under the age of six, in a shooting Friday night in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake Police said a shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Schooner Trail, which is in Holly Cove Apartments.

Police said the victims were two boys and one man. A police department spokesman said the boys were 2 years old and 5 years old.

The victims were transported to local hospitals. They were stable as of 9:40 p.m., but the extent of their injuries has not been released.

Police said no one was detained or in custody as of 9:15 p.m.

Several neighbors told 10 On Your Side they heard around 10 gunshots and that just after, a car sped away. They said several homes in the area have Ring cameras and Chesapeake police officers have seen the footage.

Police released a video of the incident. It shows several people standing outside, including a small child, and a car driving by quickly. A person is hanging out the passenger window.

Police are asking for help identifying those involved in the shooting.

Disclaimer: The video below shows the shooting happening and may be disturbing to some viewers.