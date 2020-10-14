Man accused of broad daylight shooting in Petersburg captured

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A 27-year-old man accused of shooting a woman in Petersburg last month is now in custody.

Ryshwan Newsome was wanted in connection to a Sept. 8 shooting on Elm Street that left one woman with critical injuries. Police say the incident happened around 3:40 p.m.

At the time, authorities told 8News the woman was shot in the neck area and was med-flighted to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. Investigators added that the woman may have known Newsome.

Newsome is being held without bond on reckless handling of a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Petersburg Police Department thanked the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force for their assistance.

