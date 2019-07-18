Man accused of exposing himself to 3 victims while asking for directions in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 28-year-old Henrico man is accused of exposing himself to three different people in three separate locations in the county’s west end.

The alleged offenses were reported at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16. According to police, three victims reported being approached by a male in a vehicle asking for directions. Each victim eventually realized the driver was also exposing himself.

One of the victims was able to get a license plate of the suspect, which led to police identifying the suspect as 28-year-old Dajon Lamar Pine, of Henrico County. He’s been charged with three counts of indecent exposure.