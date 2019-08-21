Man accused of fraud sought by Henrico Police

Paul Geoffrey Warren Hatfield IV is wanted from Henrico Police for Fraud. (Photos courtesy of Henrico County Police Department)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) –A man accused of fraud in Henrico is wanted by county police, according to authorities.

Paul Geoffrey Warren Hatfield IV may also have similar charges in multiple jurisdictions for fraud, police added. He stands 6-feet-2-inches and weighs about 230 pounds. He also has brown hair and blue eyes.

He may be driving a 2001 black Chevrolet Tahoe, police added.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hatfield is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers.