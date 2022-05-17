STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect has been charged after an incident that left one man shot and stabbed and a police officer with a headbutt wound on Saturday morning, May 14.

Shortly after 3:00 a.m., deputies of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical emergency in the Woodlawn subdivision.

An adult male was found with excessive bleeding and life-threatening injuries, lying in one home’s driveway. Deputies provided first aid until medics from Stafford Fire and Rescue arrived and transported the man to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, deputies were alerted to a disturbance from within the home. Ryan Madden, 32, of Spotsylvania was acting irrationally and had assaulted a resident in the home.

Deputies detained Madden but during the arrest, he head-butted one of the officers and broke a patrol car window. He became extremely irate as he was moved into another patrol car.

The deputy who received the headbutt was treated for his injury by medics at the scene.

(Courtesy of Stafford County Sherrif’s Office)

Madden was initially charged with assault and battery, assault and battery on law enforcement and vandalism. During a search of Madden at the jail, however, a pill suspected to contain powder of psilocybin mushroom was found. Madden was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner.

The victim who was transported to the hospital was determined to have been both shot and stabbed, according to detectives. Fortunately, the victim received treatment and is expected to survive his injuries.

Detectives conducted interviews and determined Madden was an acquaintance of the victim and had been the one who shot him. Madden was subsequently charged with unlawful wounding. He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.