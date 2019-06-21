Man accused of inappropriately touching two girls at Dunkin’ Donuts in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police say charges have been filed against a 56-year-old man accused of inappropriately touching two girls at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Williamsburg.

Williamsburg police said James Michael Concannon was taken into custody after officers were called to a Dunkin’ Donuts location on Richmond Road around 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

Responding officers spoke with the girls, ages 8 and 15, as well as their parents. The girls and Concannon did not know each other, police said.

Officers found Concannon just outside the business. He was transported to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail on charges of aggravated sexual battery, sexual battery, and public intoxication.

Concannon was arraigned on the charges in the Williamsburg/James City County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. His next court appearance is slated for July 12.