Man accused of reckless driving, hit-and-run arrested after Stafford County chase

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Stafford County authorities said Monday that a 42-year-old man was arrested and charged for allegedly leading police on a chase over the weekend.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office learned of a possible impaired driver on July 3 after receiving a lookout call from Fredericksburg police. Not long after, the sheriff’s office got another call that a red Jeep Liberty, the same vehicle description that police provided, had just struck a vehicle in southern Stafford and left the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities attempted a traffic stop, but the driver would not comply and a pursuit ensued. They were eventually able to get the vehicle to stop in the area of Gayle Street.

The driver, identified as Timothy Fowler, was arrested for DUI, reckless driving, felony hit-and-run, felony eluding and driving on the wrong side of the highway. He is being held without bond, the sheriff’s office said in a release, and a search warrant was executed for Fowler’s blood.