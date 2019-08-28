Man accused of renting Shockoe Bottom apartment using stolen identity

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are working to identify a man who stole someone’s identity and rented an apartment Downtown.

RPD detectives said in March 2018, a man rented an apartment in Shockoe Bottom under an alias. The man was evicted in Sept. 2018 but owes the complex over $7,000.

Anyone with information about the identity of this man is asked to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

