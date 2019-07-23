Man accused of secretly recording women at Fredericksburg Old Navy, Hobby Lobby

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Fredericksburg Police say a man has been arrested for filming two women without their knowledge.

Eric Vincent Smith Jr., 31, of Rochelle, Va., was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of unlawful creation of an image.

Police say both incidents happened on Carl D. Silver Parkway just days apart back in May.

One woman was in an Old Navy dressing room on May 2 when she noticed a man trying to film or take a picture of her. The other woman was using the restroom at Hobby Lobby on May 14 and noticed a man pointing his phone over the stall to take a picture, police said.

Smith was released on a personal recognizance bond.