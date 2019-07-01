Man accused of setting fires at Prince George County bank, apartment complex

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Prince George County man is accused of setting fires outside a bank and inside an apartment complex over the weekend.

David Starke Jr., 25, is charged with maliciously burn an occupied dwelling house and maliciously burn an unoccupied office building.

At about 2 a.m. Sunday, Prince George County Police received a call about possible acts of arson in the area of Touchstone Bank, located at 4300 Crossings Boulevard. Officers arrived to find several fires actively burning outside of the bank.

Prince George County firefighters put out the flames.

As officers were investigating the fires around the bank, another fire was reported at the Baileys Ridge Apartments.

Authorities say residents of the apartment complex put out a fire on a stairwell before police and fire crews arrived on the scene.

After further investigation, Starke was later arrested Sunday and charged with the arsons.

He’s currently being held at the Riverside Regional Jail without bond.