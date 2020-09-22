Man accused of severing phone, internet cables at Richmond law firm sought by police

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A serial saboteur, caught on camera intentionally cutting phone and internet cables at a Richmond law firm, is on the loose.

The city’s police department released a surveillance video that shows a man outside Tavenner & Beran, PLC, located at 20 N 8th Street, on Saturday, Sept. 19. There, the video shows the unidentified man open an electrical box and cut the wires inside.

WATCH SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Man wanted for cutting phone, internet cables at Richmond law firm

Police add the most recent incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 21. The act comes after a lock was installed to protect the electronic cables, police added.

Police said a similar incident happened in January, as reported by 8News.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

