Man accused of stealing PlayStations from Best Buy caught after crashing bicycle

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man was arrested Tuesday after authorities say he stole two video game consoles from a Best Buy in Stafford County.

The incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13 at the Best Buy in Stafford Marketplace. According to a release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect –36-year-old Robert Washington Jr. — was seen leaving the store with two PlayStation 4 consoles tucked under his arms. He then strapped him to a bicycle using a bungee cord and took off.

Deputy Eastman with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office located Washington riding his bicycle on Worth Avenue near the Home Depot parking lot. Authorities say Washington lost control of the bicycle after trying to ride over a curb and was taken into custody.

A witnessed identified Washington as the shoplifting suspect and he was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. He’s been charged with concealment of merchandise and grand larceny.

He was also served an outstanding warrant out of Henrico County for a good behavior violation.