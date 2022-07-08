MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) – A Manassas man and juvenile were arrested for an armed robbery in Manassas Thursday morning.

Prince William County police officers responded to the Days Inn on New Market Court in Manassas on July 7 at 3:48 a.m. to investigate a robbery.

According to police, the victim, identified as a 29-year-old man, was approached by two unknown males in the parking lot. During the encounter, one of the males, later identified as a 17-year-old juvenile, brandished a gun and demanded the victim’s property.

When the victim did not initially comply, the juvenile struck the victim with the firearm before the second man, later identified as 22-year-old Moses Davon Childs, pushed the victim and took his property. Police said the juvenile then fled in a vehicle while Childs fled on foot.

Moses Davon Childs, 22, was arrested alongside a 17-year-old male juvenile for an armed robbery in Manassas on Thursday.

Officers checking the area located an occupied vehicle in the area that matched the description provided to them. Police identified one of the occupants as the juvenile suspect and took him into custody without incident. Officers located Childs in a nearby business where he was also detained without incident. The firearm believed to have been used during the robbery was also located inside the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The juvenile was charged with robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony and is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center. Childs was charged with robbery and has no bond available. Court dates for both are pending.

