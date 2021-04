The Richmond Police Department responded to a shooting at Pollock Street and Dill Avenue Thursday afternoon.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said a man and an underage girl were injured after a shooting on Pollock Street Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of Pollock Street and Dill Avenue on April 8. Officers found two victims, an adult man and an underage girl. Both victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

