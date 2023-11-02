POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 62-year-old man is behind bars after being charged in a double shooting Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the 200 block of Ballsville Road in Powhatan in reference to a reported shooting around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 1. Upon arrival, deputies found a man and a woman who had both been shot. Both were then taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

In addition to the victims, police found Tony Lewis Taliaferro, 62, of Powhatan, at the scene. Taliaferro was identified as the shooting suspect, arrested and charged with two counts of maliciously shooting another and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Taliaferro was held without bond and transported to the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office says the victims and the suspect know each other, and the investigation so far points to the shooting being an isolated incident with no threat to the surrounding community.

No further information will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident should contact the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at 804-598-5656.