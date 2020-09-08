Man armed with knife abducts 4-year-old boy, leads police on pursuit in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in custody after leading police on a pursuit and holding an abducted 4-year-old boy at knife-point in New Kent on Monday afternoon.

The man was armed with a knife and surrendered to Virginia State Police after troopers received a request for assistance from the City of Norfolk Police Department for a male who abducted a 4-year-old boy.

State police located the Toyota when it was driving on I-64 East near the 200-mile marker on Monday. Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle at 2:24 p.m. but the driver refused to stop. This incident ultimately led to a pursuit of the suspect’s vehicle.

The vehicle was traveling over 100 miles per hour before the driver lost control and crashed near Exit 205.

State troopers saw the suspect exit the wrecked vehicle while armed with a knife. The suspect was carrying a child as he fled into the woods.

Troopers chased the suspect into the woods where they deescalated the situation and take the man into custody. The child was secured by police.

Both the suspect and the child were taken to VCU Medical Center for evaluation due to the severity of the vehicle crash.

The child is now in his mother’s custody.

The suspect was transported to Henrico County Jail. Charges are pending.

