RPD arrest man for ‘brandishing’ a BB gun near the circle at Monument and Allen Ave.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said they arrested a man for carrying a BB gun around the circle at Monument and Allen Avenue.

Police said they arrested Keyon S. Hardy on Sept. 3, when they found him at the 400 block of North Allen Avenue. Hardy had an outstanding warrant for brandishing a firearm in that same area the day before. Police also charged him with possession of ammunition by a felon.

Officers originally thought Hardy was in possession of a military-style assault rifle, but upon closer examination, they realized it was a BB gun. RPD said there were no indicators on the weapon that it was not a real firearm.

