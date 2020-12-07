Man arrested after accidental shooting Sunday night in Chesterfield

William R. Johnson Jr., 58, of the 21000 block of Orange Hill Avenue, was arrested for reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in relation to a deadly shooting. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A 58-year-old man is behind bars after accidentally shooting someone he knew, authorities said.

William R. Johnson was arrested Monday after Chesterfield police were called to a home in the 21000 block of Orange Hill Avenue for a report of a man shot. At the scene, police found Richard F. Tucker, 31, who had been staying at the home, dead.

“At this time, the investigation indicates that Johnson inadvertently shot Tucker, who is known to him,” Chesterfield Police said.

Johnson has been charged for for reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in relation to the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.