Man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Lynchburg, Bedford County early New Year’s Day

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Lynchburg man faces multiple charges after leading law enforcement from Lynchburg and Bedford County on a high-speed chase early in the morning on New Year’s Day.
According to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in from the Lynchburg Police Department shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 1, saying police were in pursuit of a vehicle heading into Bedford County.
Authorities say the vehicle — which was being pursued in connection with an assault and battery investigation — entered Bedford County along Route 460 West.
Bedford County deputies reportedly joined Lynchburg units in the pursuit and followed the vehicle toward the Town of Bedford at a high speed.
However, while trying to pass a Bedford County EMS vehicle, the sheriff’s office says the suspect vehicle hit the vehicle twice before getting around the EMS vehicle.
Bedford County authorities say they successfully deployed spike strips, which disabled the suspect vehicle, ended the pursuit, and allowed the person in question to be taken into custody without further incident.
According to the sheriff’s office, 24-year-old Darius Antonio Johnson of Lynchburg was arrested and charged with felony eluding, felony assault and battery of EMS, and driving without a license in Bedford County.
Meanwhile, authorities say additional charges may be pending against Johnson in Lynchburg.
Johnson is being held without bond at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center, the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority says.
In addition to the Bedford County charges mentioned above, Johnson faces charges for abduction and kidnapping; simple assault against a family member; unauthorized use of an animal, auto, or boat worth at least $200; and other narcotics and reckless driving charges, according to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority.
